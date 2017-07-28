WATCH: Horrifying moment confused bull kills itself by ramming wooden post during Spanish festival after locals set horns ablaze

As is tradition, balls of wax were placed on the bull's horns before being set ablaze

THIS is the horrifying moment a distressed bull killed itself by ramming a wooden post.

The half-tonne animal became confused while its horns had been set on fire by locals.

It rammed the wooden post it had been tired to, dying instantly in the collision.

The animal died at the burning bull festival in the small town of Foios, 10 miles north of Valencia in eastern Spain.

Earlier in the day the same animal had gorged a man in the leg during the ‘bous al carrer’ festival, which is Valencian for ‘bulls in the street’, during which the animals chase locals through narrow lanes and into the town square.

The local man, aged 20, was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A video of the bull dying was posted online by animal rights campaigners.