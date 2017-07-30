Sail of the centuty – Palma de Mallorca prepares for Copa Del Rey

Largest-ever event will see 138 teams from 24 countries hoist sails

A RECORD-BREAKING number of yachts are taking part in this week’s Copa Del Rey regatta.

The largest-ever event will see 138 teams from 24 countries hoist sails for the annual four-day extravaganza from July 29, with Spain’s King Felipe among competing sailors.

Three of the gala’s ten classes – the Maxi 72, Mallorca Sotheby’s IRC and Herbalife J80 – will feature boats from eight-metres to 20-metres.

For the first time,three Nautor’s Swan One designs – from one of most prestigious boatyards in the word – will compete in the ClubSwan 50, MRW Swan 45 and Swan 42.

“It is a real source of pride,” said Palma Royal Nautical Club’s Vivi Mainemare.

“The boats are drawn here, attracted to the safety, climate, and the solid savoir-faire of the RCNP, as well as the extraordinary sailing conditions in the Bay of Palma.”

He added: “The Swan 45 and 42 are over ten years-old, and the ClubSwan 50 was officially launched this year.

“The first two are very classical, traditional yachts, although they have the one design character, the newer class is more aggressive and fun, and has been created to enjoy racing.”

Five of the categories consist of one designs competing in real time (the first to cross the finish line wins).

Three of the classes will sail under the BMW ORC category, which will sail with strict handicap rules.

BMW ORC 1 will have the most competitors, with 34 boats from ten nationalities.

The most highly-awarded skipper in the history of the competition. – ??/ – will take be among those taking part.