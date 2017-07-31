WATCH: More than 22,000 music fans flee Spanish festival as huge fire erupts

MORE than 22,000 music fans were evacuated after a fire broke out on stage at the Tomorrowland music festival.

No injuries were reported as attendees fled the concert area near Barcelona late Saturday night, the city’s fire officials said in a statement.

“At this time, the fire is totally extinct although very hot areas remain and the entire assembly structure is at risk of collapsing,” the statement said.

The fire was caused by a technical malfunction, according to organisers.

“Authorities will follow up and continue the investigation with the local Spanish organizer,” the post said.

A calm evacuation is said to have prevented casualties.