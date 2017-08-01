Catalan painter turns body flaws and stuggles into art

SPANISH artist Cinta Tort Cartró is painting over stretch marks in a bid to battle body image issues.

Inspired by her own experiences and struggles with body image, the Catalan artist, 21, aims to celebrate aspects of the female form that society deems shameful as well as tackling racism and xenophobia by painting and photographing women of different races.

“I grew up feeling sometimes out of place. I’m tall and big, so it’s important for me to state in my art that everyone is beautiful and those ‘flaws’ are not that,” she said.

“They make us unique and special.”

You can see Cartro’s artwork on her Instagram page @zinteta.