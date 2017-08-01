Catalan painter turns body flaws and stuggles into art

Cinta Tort Cartró paints over stretch marks to battle body- image issues

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 1 Aug, 2017 @ 10:11
0
SHARE

SPANISH artist Cinta Tort Cartró is painting over stretch marks in a bid to battle body image issues.

Inspired by her own experiences and struggles with body image, the Catalan artist, 21, aims to celebrate aspects of the female form that society deems shameful as well as tackling racism and xenophobia by painting and photographing women of different races.

IMAGE CONSCIOUS: Catalan artist celebrates female form

“I grew up feeling sometimes out of place. I’m tall and big, so it’s important for me to state in my art that everyone is beautiful and those ‘flaws’ are not that,” she said.
“They make us unique and special.”

You can see Cartro’s artwork on her Instagram page @zinteta.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...