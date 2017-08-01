Demand just keeps growing as developers get to work on Spain’s favourite Costa

THE Costa del Sol’s construction industry has gotten back into full swing with several exciting projects nearing completion and others just getting started.

From exclusive hillside developments to game changing lagoons, it almost feels like we are back to the good old days, before the financial crash decimated the booming market in 2008. Prices across the country have been increasing at a steady rate. Enness International has pointed to ‘sustained growth’ in the country’s property market following the savage recession that left many developments along the Costa del Sol unfinished. Record-low interest rates, cheap credit and a Europe-wide economic recovery have also helped to attract buyers to Spain. And Brits, who have been made slightly more hesitant thanks to the Brexit vote, are still buying into the Spanish dream, and for everyone that has backed out, a Norweigan, Swede and German has been there to fill his space. As thousands of cranes are being erected along the coast, we take a look at the most exciting developments looking to shape up Andalucia’s skyline.

Ojen resort

There are new luxury developments … and then there’s Palo Alto. Overlooking the sparkling Med, this premium gated community is situated on the doorstep of the protected mountains behind Ojén, five minutes from Marbella. Acclaimed Spanish architects Villarroel Torrico are unveiling an extensive range of luxury apartments and penthouses with a contemporary design and high tech construction techniques including spacious terraces with breathtaking views, open-plan dining areas, high quality fixtures and fittings and floor to ceiling windows for optimum natural light. Ailse Warriner, Marketing Director for Palo Alto, says: “Our clients are looking for something special that offers them high qualities as well as the option to personalise their home according to their needs. We have buyers from all over the world, both first and second home buyers who appreciate the unique architecture and love the onsite Health Club with indoor pool and spa, concierge service and rental management facilities.” Construction is now underway with Phase 1 due for completion by December 2018. Prices start from €440,000. For more information visit www.paloaltomarbella.com or call Freephone 900 102 322.

Sotogrande Fincas

Bromley Estates Marbella has just been named by developer Kronos Homes as the exclusive promoter for the newly launched La Finca by Kronos Homes resort. Prices start at €410,000 and prime units are not expected not be around for long. La Finca by Kronos Homes comprises of luxury properties next to La Cañada Golf Course in La Reserva, Sotogrande one of Europe’s finest residential addresses. This brand new development of contemporary golf villas is the ultimate in stylish living offering the full package; deluxe property, idyllic location, close proximity to golf and incredible sea and golf views. These golf villas are set within an extremely desirable family friendly environment protected by 24-hour security. Residents have exclusive access to a host of onsite amenities including swimming pools, a gym, paddle tennis courts and even a running track. Property of this calibre which is available at this price point, will be in high demand amongst international investors.

Bayview Homes, Benalmadena

Bayview Homes enjoys a unique location in the Benalmádena area: set in a tranquil setting full of greenery, it also has all the advantages on offer on the Costa del Sol, with its commercial, leisure and health care services. Exclusive All this, with a mild Mediterranean climate so you can enjoy an exclusive lifestyle close to the sea. The development is centrally located for a wide range of restaurants, shops and shopping centres, cultural activities and sports facilities for every single day of the year; only 900 metres from a golf course, ten minutes’ walk from a hospital and only 3 minutes from an area of supermarkets. In addition, the area has tennis clubs, marinas, theme parks, a dolphinarium… And access to schools and prestige medical services. It’s described as an attractive opportunity for purchasers seeking an exclusive lifestyle, beaches close to hand along with Bayview Homes, Benalmadena seaside activities and sports. The apartments have been designed to a highly exclusive and contemporary style. Open plan kitchens with large work- tops integrate completely with spacious living-areas, and are fully equipped with top of the range Siemens appliances, and dedicated utility rooms including both a washer and a dryer. The development offers exclusive sports areas, including paddle tennis courts and fully equipped fitness centre.

Marbella mansions

True to form, Marbs continues to attract luxury property developers and 2017 is no exception. Pacific Investments plans to build five upscale villas at a cost of €25 million. Each property will sprawl over up to 3,000 square meters and will set buyers back €7 million a pop.

Lagoon living

Ever pictured living on a beach? In 2017 that Malibu dream can become a reality at the first residential crystal lagoon resort in Europe. Alcazaba Lagoon in Casares offers resort-style living around a lagoon featuring private fine sand beaches. Families can kayak, windsurf and paddle board to their heart’s content, directly from their doorstep. The first 100 apartments are now ready to move into.

Riverside, Benahavis

An enclave of 75 luxury concept apartments are to be the first to be built in Benahavis town since 2006. They will be just 300 meter from the village centre with its popular bars, restaurants and shops. “The location is perfect,” says Scott Marshall of Properties Spain, “It’s still very Spanish here and hasn’t been overdeveloped or made into a tourist town.” The development is right beside the river and consists of two- and three-bed apartments built in four blocks around communal gardens and a swimming pool. Wealthiest All apartments have spacious lounges, fully-fitted open plan kitchens, plus a parking space and storage room a piece. But that’s not all you get when you purchase a property in this exclusive town, the wealthiest in Andalucia if not the country. “For just €20, every homeowner gets a resident card,” explains Marshall, who has been selling property in the area for decades, “this grants access to all sports facilities, including gyms, tennis and paddle tennis and much more.” Much more includes pilates and free Spanish lessons. “It means you’re guaranteed a community feel when living here,” adds Marshall whose company, Properties Spain, handles 90% of the town’s properties. The Riverside apartments are expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Prices range from €225,000 to €434,000. To reserve your property before they all sell out contact Scott on +34 952 855 489 [email protected]

The Island, Estepona

The Island is an innovative residential project located in a tranquil frontline beach setting on the Costa del Sol, offering absolute privacy, luscious surroundings and state-of-the-art amenities. The Island is a true rarity, being one of the only luxury frontline beach complexes with a contemporary architectural design. Prices for the townhouses start at €850,000.

Torremolinos leisure park

British property developer Intu is looking to make a big splash with the largest shopping and leisure complex in Andalucia, covering some 200,000 square meters. The giant leisure park will include shops, restaurants, a dry ski slope and large pool with surf waves. The company is still awaiting final approval, but says it intends to begin work early this year, with completion due in 36 months.

Marbs megahotel

Marbella’s largest ever luxury hotel, costing €300 million, has begun construction this summer. Hong Kong-based Platinum Estates is constructing the 600-bed complex near the Real Zaragoza dunes. It is expected to be open year-round from summer 2019 and is slated to create 1,000 stable jobs. Spanning over 151,000m2, the firm acquired the land for €50 million in 2015 and has reached an agreement with the town hall to develop it.