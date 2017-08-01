Freedom of movement will end in 2019, says Theresa May

FREEDOM of movement ‘will not continue as we know it’ post Brexit.

The Prime Minister has insisted that the free movement of people from the EU into Britain will end in 2019.

It contradicts suggestions from Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond that the current rules in place could continue for a transitional period after the UK leaves the European Union.

Last Friday, Hammond that there should be no ‘cliff edge’ for immigration when Britain leaves the EU in 2019.

He implied that current immigration rules should remain in place during any transitional period after Brexit, which could last up to three years.

“At the present time, we have a high level of dependence on foreign workers in the UK.

“Nobody wants us to go over a cliff edge in March 2019 where suddenly our health services are unable to cope, social care is unable to deliver,” he told the press.

Disagreements within the conservative party are sparking disapproval from opposing MPs.

“The government is in total disarray. Unless the cabinet can agree on a position how can it possibly negotiate Brexit on behalf of Britain with the EU?” Tom Brake MP said.

The government has not specified what the arrangement will entail, although MPs have brushed off the idea of a Norwegian-style arrangement.