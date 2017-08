Rats on Fire wins on day two of Palma sailing regatta

KING Felipe’s boat Aifos has held onto the lead in the Copa del Rey MAPFRE for a second day.

The monarch’s vessel held out to maintain its surprise position in the BMW ORC1 classification, although the King missed Tuesday’s course of 7.75 nautical miles.

Tuesday’s stage was won by the crew of the Rats on Fire boat, on a day when winds were very low.

On the overall leader board, Porron IX is second with 14 points, with Hydra – Marina RUBICON in third place on 19 points.