Hotels are the latest accessory for celebs with cash to splash

AS the summer sun begins to shine more brightly over the sprawling beaches of Spain, complete with picturesque palm trees and stunning views of the sunlight glittering across the surface of the Mediterranean, this literal hot spot becomes a hotspot for holiday goers from around the world.

Among this mix of visitors, it is not unusual to spot an abundance of celebrities, politicians, and well-known figures on the beaches, soaking up the sun, or enjoying the lively Spanish towns and even livelier nightlife.

Aside from its natural beauty and unique towns Spain is home to a profusion of elegant hotels and lavish restaurants, making it very unsurprising that this destination has been a popular holiday choice among these A-listers for many years.

What is surprising, however, is that some of these acclaimed hotels and restaurants are actually created and owned by celebrities themselves. Here is a list of 12 spots that are sure to elevate any holiday to celebrity status.

Elliot Wright – Olivia’s La Cala, Mijas, Spain

At his restaurant, reality TV star Wright pairs a family-oriented atmosphere, and a tranquil beach setting, with a trendy and upscale take on cuisine. The decorum of the venue evokes a ‘tropical paradise’, and the food follows this well-executed theme. Guests can indulge in delicious meals and cocktails of the week, created by the restaurant’s very own mixologists. There is also a wide array of live entertainment as the perfect background for the perfect dinner.

Terry Venables – La Escondida, Alicante, Spain

Ex-England manager Terry Venable’s La Escondida, or ‘The Hidden One’, is the perfect mix of rustic and contemporary. Built in 1881 as a hunting lodge, it has since been converted to a hotel, yet still retains a quasirural vibe. Its location in Alicante, although secluded, is not an incredible distance from the beach. From clay pigeon shooting to hiking, this destination, while costing €140 per night, is an ideal place for those wanting to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Gerard Pique – Yours, Barcelona, Spain

Soccer star Gerard Pique’s ‘Yours’ achieves an impeccable balance between contemporary styles and classic foods. Guests can enjoy a variety of salad, fish and pasta dishes, yet also indulge in the many styles of hamburgers that are offered. The versatility that exists in the cooking style possessed by the restaurant can be attributed to the mixture of young and old in the cooking team. While the diverse menu is capable satisfying even the pickiest of appetites, the Jazz nights that the restaurant takes pride in will certainly bolster the spirit of guests, and make for a pleasant and lively evening.

Lionel Messi – Bellavista del Jardin Norte, Barcelona, Spain

While staying at Messi’s hotel in Sitges, one can venture up to his restaurant in Barcelona. That’s right, this celebrity soccer ace seems to be as active in the Spanish business scene as he is in the football scene. As the name suggests, the restaurant has a very small-town, garden feel, evoked by the rustic wooden floors, and the flower decorum. Messi has also added an element of fun to the venue, including arcade games and TVs where guests can watch the latest football game while enjoying family-style, Spanish cuisine.

Juan Carlos Ferrero Hotel, Bocairent, Spain

Ex-tennis ace Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Ferrero Hotel, located in Bocairent, is the ideal spot for those who enjoy a change of scenery within their living situation because each of the 15 rooms have a different theme and style. In fact, picking your favourite style is made easy with the diversity. Inspired by Ferrero? You can play tennis just like him in the provided courts, along with other sports and activities! Even though the rooms are limited, the amount of people who can fit in the tent is so high it’s practically unlimited. Capped at 800 guests, the area is ideal for weddings, gatherings, or other types of large gatherings.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Pestana CR7, Funchal & Lisboa, Portugal

Another fellow footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a striker for the Portugal National team, boasts two beautiful, modern properties in his native country. Upon entering the hotel, guests feel as though they have been transported to a football stadium with the turf-coated hallway floors and bathroom walls. There is also an open air gym where guests can follow Ronaldo’s custom ‘Get in Shape’ program, and an infinity pool to cool down in afterwards. Regardless, of any activity you do at this hotel, whether it be enjoying a drink at the sky and sports bars, or training like Ronaldo, you are sure to see a picture of the superstar (or ten) smiling back at you. Rooms are typically around €184 per night.

Sir Richard Branson – Sa Terra Rotja, Mallorca

Sir Richard Branson’s villas, Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguila, and Son Balagueret, are not for the average person. Ranging from €11,225 to €16,085 per night, these locations are absurdly expensive. The seventh night is free, though! Built on 680 acres, the land stretches from beaches to hills. With private chefs for each room, anything will be cooked and your room can be stocked with anything you so desire.

Lord Alan Sugar – Byblos Hotel, Mijas, Spain

In Mijas lies Lord Alan Sugar’s Byblos ex Hotel which he recently sold. Closed for a number of years, then purchased and reopened, the hotel is known for its curved shape.

Henrique Sá Pessoa – Alma, Lisboa, Portugal

Famed chef Henrique Sá Pessoa’s restaurant, Alma, located in Portugal, is an upscale and contemporary location for those who crave a new take on gastronomy. Here, the food is in – spired through a world outlook. From traditional Portuguese cuisine to importations from Asia– and intriguing twists on everything – this place is sure to diversify a palate.

David Bentley & Stephen Carr – La Sala, Marbella, Spain

La Sala, owned by ex-footballer David Bentley and Stephen Carr, in Marbella, is the only restaurant in the town that offers live music every day of the week, and all day on Sundays. Throw – backs to old America, from the Rat Pack to the Jersey Boys, will be heard. In fact, tributes to famous artists are always playing. The restaurant is ideal for those who enjoy a busy, fast, and lively area while eating.

Lionel Messi (again) – M i M Hotel, Sitges, Spain

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi definitely scores a goal with this luxury, seafront spot. The MiM Hotel provides guests with a place where they can enjoy ‘the Mediterranean lifestyle’ seeing that its location in Sitges Spain allows guests to have access to both the beach, as well as the monuments, shops, and entertainment of the city centre. The hotel has 77 rooms, with spa rooms that can cost as much as €260 per night. In their leisure time, guests can also enjoy a sky bar and additional spa treatment, that includes massages, hydrotherapy, an oxygen cabin, and more.

Gary Lineker – Linekers Bar, Marbella, Mallorca & Ibiza

Looking for an unforgettable night out where the music plays and the lights flash until dawn? If yes, then you should immediately add the Linekers Bar to your holiday itinerary. The atmosphere is always high energy, and it is not unlikely that guests will bump into celebrities on the dance floor while partying. Linekers Bar also specialises in organising sizzling nights out for bachelor/bachelorette parties. Whether you are having one last hurrah before saying ‘I do’, or looking for a fun night out with friends, Lineker’s Bar guarantees a fun-filled experience.