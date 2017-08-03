Momo claims fourth victory in Mallorca’s Copa del Rey MAPFRE as King Felipe retains lead

King's Aifos continues to hold the lead in BMW ORC 1 class

GERMAN team Momo won their fourth race on day three of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

Momo, competing in the Maxi 72 fleet, overcame a broken spinnaker halyard to claim a hard-fought victory.

Just two points separates second-placed Cannonball and fourth-placed Bella Mente.

In the Club Swan class, Skorpios, coached by three-times-Olympian and European champion Ekaterina Skudina bagged their first-ever win.

Skudina said “Our skipper is very talented but has only done 30 hours on the water so far.

“So Daria was doing well steering, she is learning fast. She can feel the boat and is very concentrated. We learn fast.

“We started with the Swan 50 so to win today we are very, very happy.”

Meanwhile, King Felipe’s Aifos continues to hold the lead in the BMW ORC 1 class.

The Aifos crew lead by ten points, with King Felipe seeking to win the regatta his father, Juan Carlos, secured five times.