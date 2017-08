Some 60 bars fined out of 103 establishments inspected

CALVIA town hall and police have launched a major inspection of the paperwork in bars and clubs on Magaluf’s main strip.

So far over 60 have been fined out of the 103 establishments inspected.

Some 66 allegedly do not have the required documents, which includes the lack of complaint forms or outdated fire extinguishers.

In total, 18 businesses were reported for infractions such as selling illegal items.