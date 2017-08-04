Momo bag another win, King Felipe’s Aifos on course for Copa del Rey triumph

Earlybird looking good for victory in the ClubSwan 50 Class

MOMO are on course to clinch the Maxi 72 class after securing another win in Friday’s second Copa del Rey MAPFRE race.

The victory, their fifth from eight races, leaves the German team with a five-point lead going into the last day of the Palma regatta.

Cannonball won the afternoon’s first race on another scorching day, but Dieter Schön’s side remain hot favourites.

“It was great to come out and win that second race today in super light conditions. In the light breeze though anything can happen,” he said

“In that last race Proteus were last by 400 metres, they gybe set and nearly won the race. The thing is that in the strong breeze when you are away at the front that is it.

“But in the light when you came back with the gybing angles and shifts, you never know where you are going to end up. It can be horrible. Tomorrow looks better, more stable.”

King Felipe’s Aifos remain top of the BMW ORC 1 class after another solid day, taking second, ninth and fifth to open up a six-point lead.

In the Mallorca Sotheby’s IRC class, a strong day’s sailing from Alegre’s crew yielded three straight wins as they opened up a nine-point cushion.

Will Best, Alegre’s navigator, said it was ‘one of their best ever days.

“We prepared well we had a game plan and we executed,” he said. “It was the best day of racing we have had in a long time, certainly since we came to Palma.”

Hendrik Brandis’ Earlybird are looking good for victory in the ClubSwan 50 Class as they secured an eight-point lead,coming second, third and first in Friday’s races.