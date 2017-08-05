Spain’s first-ever ‘nap-bar’ for tired businessmen opens in Madrid

Siesta and Go charges €14 an hour for daytime sleep

SPAIN’S first-ever ‘nap bar’ for weary businessmen has opened in Madrid.

Siesta and Go in the heart of the capital’s financial district of Azca charges weary workers €14 an hour for a power nap in a private bed.

In a modern twist on the traditional Spanish siesta, founder Maria Estrella Jorro de Inza got the idea from similar businesses in Japan.

“It’s funny that we’re known for the siesta, but we haven’t been professional about it,” said De Inza.

“We get a lot of men in suits who just want to relax and women wanting to take their heels off. Lunch break is the busiest time.”

Last year, Spaniards racked up 1,695 hours at work on average, ahead of Germany and France.

Only Italian and Portuguese staff spent more time at work, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).