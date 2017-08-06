‘BRITS ARE SAVAGES’: Marbella officials threaten to revoke licences in new party tourism crackdown

MARBELLA tourism chiefs are cracking down on ‘savage’ brit tourists.



Under new rules, revellers who exhibit drunk and disorderly behaviour could could be slapped with hefty fines.



To nip the problem in the bud, they have threatened to revoke licences from businesses which encourage the unruly behaviour.



Security official Javier Porcuna, said in a press conference last month: “We are not talking about controls which go further than what the council can do, but there are types of licences which are absolutely discretionary and we will assess if they are contributing to the improvement of the Puerto Banus ‘product’ or if they are taking a step backwards.”



Tourism professor Josep-Francesc Valls, from ESADE Business School, condemned those who walk around without a shirt or in a bathing suit and cause damage to the streets during drunken brawls.



He added that such ‘acts of savagery’ must be punished if Spain’s tourist destinations are to thrive.



Many blame the increasingly low priced flights and holidays to Marbella and nearby Puerto Banus.