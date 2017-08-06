Jeremy Clarkson rushed to Mallorca hospital with severe pneumonia

Clarkson's friends and family concerned for his health

6 Aug, 2017 @ 11:38
JEREMY Clarkson has been rushed to hospital with severe pneumonia while on holiday in Mallorca.

The former Top Gear presenter posted an Instagram photo of himself on a drip after being taken ill on Friday morning.

Clarkson, 57, has been on holiday with his family after filming of his Grand Tour programme finished.

Clarkson wrote: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”

He said to his friend Jemima Goldsmith he was ‘in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes’.

His daughter Emily wrote his newspaper column this weekend.

Clarkson’s friends and family are said to be concerned for his health and are urging him to cut back on alcohol and cigarettes.

 

