Anti-tourist protest group Arran vows to ramp up campaign against Mallorca holidaymakers

Hard-left Arran Paisos Catalanes wants to see taxes raised against tourist industry

AN anti-tourist protest group has vowed to ramp up its campaign against Mallorca holidaymakers.

Arran Paisos Catalanes wants to see hotels, business centres and leisure parks taken over to ‘ease the consequences the population is experiencing’.

The Cataln far-left youth group, which last month targeted a Palma restaurant popular with tourists, also called for taxes to be hiked for businesses associated with tourism.

An Arran spokesperson said the group wants to see the ‘expropriating of main tourist companies and assets, such as various marinas, hotels like the Vela, Starwood in Barcelona, shopping centres or theme parks such as Port Aventura, thus bringing economic benefits to the entire population’.

Arran protestors recently released smoke bombs and flares in a Palma restaurant, unveiling anti-tourist banners and showering diners with confetti.