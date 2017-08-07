‘Obsessed’ British teacher arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing ‘sexual’ pictures of his students with paedophiles online

A BRITISH teacher has been arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing pictures of his students with paedophiles online.

Spanish cops said the suspect, from Manchester, secretly filmed his students and shared images ‘with clear sexual connotations’.

Detectives raided the English teacher’s his home in Valladolid, 120 miles north of Madrid, following a top-off from Interpol.

It was revealed that he was previously living in Sevilla in Andalucia.

In a clip released by Policia Nacional, cops can be seen leading the suspect away while detectives trawled through his computer for evidence.

While his computer was full of videos and images of a number of students, the suspect appeared to be ‘obsessed’ with one girl, to whom he had dedicated a whole folder to.

The investigation began in Canada, where detectives discovered that an email address based in Spain was being used to share illegal images.

Canadian officers alerted Spain through Interpol.

Policia Nacional said in a statement: “Our officers have arrested an English teacher who stored and distributed images of child pornography through a storage system on the Cloud.

“The suspect obtained ‘candid’ images of his pupils – taken secretly and with clear sexual connotations – especially one girl with whom he demonstrated a special obsession.”

Police in Spain initially tracked the email address to Sevilla, but they discovered the teacher had moved north.

They said: “Once he was located, an urgent warrant was obtained and his address was searched.

“The investigators found a large number of archives with explicit sexual content involving minors.

“Among the material there were also numerous images obtained by himself of his underage students, which had not been shared by the suspect.

“An analysis of the material showed he had a special interest in one of the girls.

“We are now working to identify all the victims in the images.”