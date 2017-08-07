Starlite festival ‘cuts links’ with Marbella and threatens to sue ‘obstructive’ town hall

ORGANISERS of the popular Starlite festival have threatened to sue Marbella after cutting ties with the town hall.

The shock announcement came at the weekend after mayor Jose Bernal said he would support the event as long as its leisure area closed at 2am, in keeping with current laws.

Starlite responded by accusing the town hall of an ‘obstructive’ attitude and saying it would take ‘legal action to defend the interests of the festival.’

In its Press Release, Starlite, now in its sixth year, said it had made a significant contribution to Marbella tourism, and would be in talks with other towns that wanted to host the festival next year.

A worker from the festival has created a change.org petition calling for the festival to stay put.

The letter, addressed to the City Council, has harvested more than 2,300 supporters since Saturday afternoon.

It reads how the summer event generates 800 jobs each year, which encourages tourists who travel exclusively to see world-class concerts.

It says moving to another town has repercussions in the rest of the city’s business fabric – hotels, restaurants or Beach clubs, among other establishments – while stressing that Starlite ‘is not just a festival for the rich’, because tickets can be purchased from €15.