Mallorca flat owners face fines of €40,000 for illegal rental from Monday

Tourist accommodation giants like AirBNB could be hit with €400,000 penalty

8 Aug, 2017
NEW fines can now be imposed on Balearic Islands flats rented illegally to tourists.

From Monday, the government can slap penalties of up to €40,000 on homeowners whose property isn’t registered, a five-fold increase on the previous maximum penalty.

FINE MESS: Homeowners could be hit by new penalties

Companies like AirBNB could be hit with a whopping €400,000 penalty.

Tourism Minister Biel Barceló said the new sanctions will be easier to document and implement.

Authorities have written to around 30 tourist accommodation websites, giving them 15 days from August 8 to adhere to the new rules or to face an automatic fine.

Before a fine is issued, authorities must ascertain if a person renting a room for less than a month is a resident or a tourist.

