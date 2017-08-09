British citizens’ residency rights to be cut post-Brexit under EU plan, says David Davis

BRITISH citizens living in the EU would have their residency rights limited post-Brexit under EU proposals, David Davis claims.

The Brexit secretary criticised the EU plans in a letter to the House of Lords EU Committee on Wednesday.

Under the EU proposals, 1.2 million Brits living in the EU would be barred from moving to work or study in another country other than the one they live in, or the UK, post-Brexit.

“The EU has confirmed that their offer only guarantees residence rights in the Member State in which a British national was resident at the point of our exit from the EU,” wrote Davis.

“It does not guarantee the holder of those residence rights any right to onward movement within the EU, for example to work or study in a neighbouring Member State.”

However, a Spanish or other EU citizen resident in the UK after March 2019 would be permitted to move to any of the other 27 member states as well as stay in the UK, under the EU’s plans.

“We have questioned whether this is consistent with the principle of reciprocity, and also with the Commission’s desire to protect rights currently enjoyed under EU law,” continued Davis.

“This will be the subject of further discussion in due course.”

The EU could also bar British nationals living in the EU from voting in local elections.

Britain has suggested EU citizens who have lived in the UK for five years can apply for ‘settled status’ to remain in the UK indefinitely once Britain exits the single bloc.

Davis described the recent rounds of talks with European Commission negotiators, led by Michel Barnier, in Brussels as ‘difficult, but ultimately productive’.

The UK and EU negotiating teams are set to reconvene for further discussions on August 28.