British citizens’ residency rights to be cut post-Brexit under EU plan, says David Davis

BRITISH citizens living in the EU would have their residency rights limited post-Brexit under EU proposals, David Davis claims.
The Brexit secretary criticised the EU plans in a letter to the House of Lords EU Committee on Wednesday.
Under the EU proposals, 1.2 million Brits living in the EU would be barred from moving to work or study in another country other than the one they live in, or the UK, post-Brexit.
“The EU has confirmed that their offer only guarantees residence rights in the Member State in which a British national was resident at the point of our exit from the EU,” wrote Davis.
“It does not guarantee the holder of those residence rights any right to onward movement within the EU, for example to work or study in a neighbouring Member State.”
However, a Spanish or other EU citizen resident in the UK after March 2019 would be permitted to move to any of the other 27 member states as well as stay in the UK, under the EU’s plans.
“We have questioned whether this is consistent with the principle of reciprocity, and also with the Commission’s desire to protect rights currently enjoyed under EU law,” continued Davis.
“This will be the subject of further discussion in due course.”
The EU could also bar British nationals living in the EU from voting in local elections.
Britain has suggested EU citizens who have lived in the UK for five years can apply for ‘settled status’ to remain in the UK indefinitely once Britain exits the single bloc.
Davis described the recent rounds of talks with European Commission negotiators, led by Michel Barnier, in Brussels as ‘difficult, but ultimately productive’.
The UK and EU negotiating teams are set to reconvene for further discussions on August 28.
Most Brits that have moved somewhere in the EU would not have any intention of moving to another country, so would readily agree to the EU’s proposal.
Most are retired and spending their lives in a location that they have chosen to enjoy the rest of their lives (for me, it’s Spain & I certainly won’t ever be moving anywhere else & certainly not back to the UK).
Voting in local elections would be nice, but I can’t see many brits arguing the point if they are allowed to continue their health-cover as it is now & basically to carry on as normal.
The UK is the one having to negotiate on this (not the EU) & if no agreement is made, then the EU would be happy to cast the UK adrift (as the UK government seems to want). It is a bloody disgrace that the brexit fiasco has been allowed to continue unabated but the UK population needs to realise they are the only losers in this.
My only worry is my daughter still lives in the UK – but hopefully she too will be able to leave at some future point as it really isn’t the UK I have always been proud to call home ……. now Spain is my home – a much friendlier and welcoming place & one which will flourish whether the UK stays in the EU or not (& there is still a chance the UK will wake up at some point and stop this process continuing – which the author of the article-50 has constantly confirmed can be done at any time by the UK government – so fingers crossed & hope for common sense to raise its head within the UK again.
The younger generations however, will be badly effected by these EU proposals, but I can’t see the EU stopping them moving within the EU at any time. It will be a little harder to do, even more paperwork to complete and perhaps a few more conditions that other nationals also need to do – but other nationalities are constantly entering the EU, so younger Brits will still be able to move here …… & once the UK is on its own – I can see many wanting to leave that particular sinking ship !