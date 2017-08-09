Copa del Rey competitor Hamish Goddard takes a look at two great yacht deals

Mallorca Olive Press's sailing expert took to the seas for prestigious regatta

IT was a mad time for me last week as I’ve been racing in the Copa del Rey.

Always an exciting time of year, particularly as the King was on one of the yachts, it means I was only in the office about an hour a day.

So I’m cramming a million things into a tiny amount of time so I’ll have to fill you in more in the coming weeks.

In the short term business is still booming at Baxter Marine over the last few weeks, and we are seeing lots of movement on both the sale and rental of yachts.

Here are two terrific deals of the week..

1.PEARL 60 2007 – IMMACULATE

399,000 GBP TAX PAID

FULL MED SPEC

2 X VOLV0 D12 715 – 350 HOURS

2. FAIRLINE TARGA 58 2011 – IMMACULATE

FULL MED SPEC

650,000 Euros tax paid (or can be sold ex tax also)

2 x Volvo D12 800’s – 380 hours