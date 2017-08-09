Mallorca-based singer Angel Flukes to perform live at Michael Bolton gig

THE winner of the German version of Britain’s Got Talent will perform with Michael Bolton in Mallorca on Saturday.

Angel Flukes will take the stage at Son Fusteret after scooping top prize in Das Supertalent.

The UK-born singer, who lives in Calvia, has previously played concerts in Las Vegas and is currently in discussions with UK record companies.

“It’s an honour to share a stage with Michael Bolton,” she said. “He is a legend. I am really looking forward to it.”

