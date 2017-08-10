Malaga restaurant owner speaks out after British vegan’s viral tweet slammed his ‘basic’ salad

The tweet, which she has now deleted, received at least 1,100 replies, 16,000 retweets and 61,000 likes.

But Gomez has claimed the photo doesn’t reflect what actually happened that night at his restaurant in Fuengirola, which has been open for 26 years.

“We told them that we did not have dishes that were strictly vegan,” says Gómez.

“But that we could prepare any dish using a mix of ingredients that are on the menu.”

Jarvis’s sister wanted ¡a vegetable pizza, but it was not suitable as eggs were used in the dough.

It was suggested she choose various ingredients to create a salad to her liking, but instead she chose one of the options on the menu.

“It is our simplest salad,” says Gómez. “It also usually has garlic but we’ve found that a lot of foreigners don’t like it very much, so we didn’t put it in. Customers usually order this salad as an side, not as a main dish. But it was the dish she chose – she could have ordered another salad.”

Gomez added that there were dozens of ingredients she could have added.

The blogger has now shut down her Twitter account altogther.

She is said to have claimed she was not at Bahía that night, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise.