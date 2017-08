Calvia council hits three unlicensed cabbies with €18,000 fine

MALLORCA police are set to crackdown on illegal cabbies at Palma Airport.

Cops will target unlicensed taxi drivers who operate at Son Sant Joan with increased checks from Saturday.

It follows protest from Mallorca taxi associations over the ‘pirate’ cab drivers taking away their business.

This week, Calvia council fined three unlicensed cab drivers with fines of €6,000 each and impounded their cars.