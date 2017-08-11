Saudi prince has more than ONE MILLION EUROS worth of jewellery stolen from Marbella villa

POLICIA Nacional are investigating the theft of jewellery worth more than a million euros from a Saudi prince’s villa in Marbella.

Sources close to the investigation say a deposit box was snatched from the luxury pad on Tuesday morning.

The Arab prince and diplomat is said to have been dining with his family at a restaurant in Puerto Banus when the robbery took place.

The returned to find the living room door open and while a safe had disappeared from one of the rooms.

Police have found no apparent signs that the door or other external access to the villa, rented by the Saudi family from Monday, had been forced into.

According to El Confidencial, the complaint made by the prince’s daughter details the missing items, worth more than €1 million.

The haul includes four rings with diamonds, two pendants and a ring with the Bulgari signature, a Chopard watch with diamonds, four Cartier rings, Four diamond-encrusted bracelets, twenty gold earrings, an Ipad and two mobile Iphones.