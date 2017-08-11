SCAREDY-CATS: Irish MEP says UK not ‘brave enough’ to hold second EU referendum

AN Irish MEP has claimed the UK is ‘not brave enough’ to hold another referendum on membership to the EU.
McGuinness compared Ireland’s two takes at the Lisbon Treaty in 2008 and 2009 with the UK’s single Brexit referendum.
She said: “In Ireland, we are brave enough and courageous enough to have a second referendum.
“When we put the question first and we believe that the debate is not full then we go back to people and say ‘look, here is much clearer information, our circumstances have changed, we’ll put the question again on a number of issues.
“That is brave politics to do that.”
She then blasted the Leave campaigners, accusing them of refusing to even entertain the idea of a second vote on the terms of Brexit.
Ms McGuinness added: “Because the UK has not had that tradition and hasn’t had the debate about Europe in the way we have, I think they are less able to do that.
“So, because of that, it means we have to be prepared for the UK leaving the EU.”
There must be a second referendum on the final Brexit deal. It should be a case of accepting the new deal or remaining in the EU.
Leaving the EU is massive and utterly life changing for millions of people so it must be ratified by the electorate now they know what they are up against. This must also include UK nationals living in EU member states who were not eligible to vote last time.
If Brexiteers are so confident they are right, they have nothing to fear by a second referendum.