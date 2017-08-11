SCAREDY-CATS: Irish MEP says UK not ‘brave enough’ to hold second EU referendum

As rumours suggest Brexit negotiations are in chaos, vice president of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness said Britain does not have the guts to ask the public again in a major dig at Theresa May.

McGuinness compared Ireland’s two takes at the Lisbon Treaty in 2008 and 2009 with the UK’s single Brexit referendum.

She said: “In Ireland, we are brave enough and courageous enough to have a second referendum.

“When we put the question first and we believe that the debate is not full then we go back to people and say ‘look, here is much clearer information, our circumstances have changed, we’ll put the question again on a number of issues.

“That is brave politics to do that.”