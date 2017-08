The video shows the migrants disembarking on the shore by the small settlement of Benzu

FOOTAGE has emerged of a smuggler dropping migrants off in Spain on a jetski.

Tragically, a 28-year-old man from Guinea is believed to have drowned before he could be dropped off on the coast of Spain’s North African territory Ceuta.

The video shows the migrants disembarking on the shore by the small settlement of Benzu.

It comes as the International Organization for Migration warned Spain could overtake Greece this year in the number of migrants arriving by sea.