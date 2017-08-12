Marbella’s ‘Ken Doll’ has spent almost €500,000 on procedures and is planning more despite health risks

RODRIGO Alves has revealed his plans for gastric bypass surgery after putting on three stone.



The Marbella-based TV personality, known as the ‘Human Ken Doll’, said his body is unable to handle any more liposuction procedures following his fluctuating weight.



The 33-year-old, who is currently in Iran to shoot a documentary on plastic surgery culture, has also confessed that in the past few weeks his spending has soared from €440,000 to €496,000 in his quest for perfection.



Rodrigo told the MailOnline: “I’m now planning a gastric bypass surgery in September since my body can’t handle lipos anymore.”

Alves has undergone liposuction numerous times in the past, but now it seems like his body is unable to handle it – causing him to opt for the extreme solution of gastric bypass.

The procedure will see his stomach divided into a small upper pouch and a larger lower remnant pouch and is typically used to treat morbid obesity.



The Human Ken Doll also informed MailOnline of the fresh new set of procedures he has had done during his trip to Iran at the Parisian Beauty clinic and has claimed he’s ‘spent £50,000 on a total face revamp.’



“Yesterday I had a vampire face lift with derma pen and PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma). The aim of the procedure is to clear all my scars after all the surgeries that I have had while here in Iran.



“The vampire facelift has become very popular by Kim Kardashian,” he noted.

He also admitted he had his tenth nose job using the cartilage from his ear – despite being told his nose could fall off as a result of more surgical procedures.

Rodrigo has also had a chin implant to make his face ‘less square’ – which he revealed was an early 34th birthday to himself.



Lastly he also had a new set of porcelain veneers fitted after his ‘teeth broke’ at surgery – which has resulted in him spending almost half a million euros on 62 cosmetic procedures.

“I don’t want to have to have another nose operation, but I have no choice.



“I wanted to look better, but now I can’t breathe at all. So it is hard to deal with it. It’s going to be very painful and risky.



“When I appeared on Botched, they had to subtitle me because I sound so nasal. People attack me online for having a huge head because my chin implant is too big.”