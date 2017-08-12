Overseas buyers spend record-breaking amount on Spanish property

Record breakers

OVERSEAS buyers ploughed a record-breaking €888 million into Spain’s property market in the first half of 2017 as interest in Mallorca continues to soar.

The astonishing figure smashed last year’s record of €330 million with the Balearic Island also seeing a 20% increase in UK visitors in May this year.

This year, Taylor Wimpey Espana has seen buyers from 15 different nationalities snap up homes across Spain.

German, Scandinavian, British and Russian buyers have been the most active.

“A decade on from the crisis and Spain’s property market is not only back on its feet but thriving,” said Marc Pritchard from Taylor Wimpey Espana.

“The appeal of owning a second property in Spain, be it to

enjoy holidays with friends and family or to relocate, has endured.

“I have no doubt the country will welcome another record year of international investment.”

Taylor Wimpey Espana’s new development Camp de Mar Beach has also been receiving interest.