Remain supporters to hold large London rally The People’s March

'As reality bites the public is entitled to change its mind', says campaigner

REMAIN supporters are ‘forming an active resistance to Brexit’ with a series of demonstrations.

Marches have been organised in the UK on September 9, with thousands predicted to attend the London rally The People’s March For Europe.

The coalition group The People’s March brings together groups from across Britain and Europe who want the UK to remain in the EU.

“We cannot build Britain’s future on leave lies and economic self-harm,” said Paul Dunne, from UKtoStay in EU.

“As reality bites, the public is entitled to change its mind on Brexit. Enough is enough: we must keep on making the fact-based case for the UK to stay in the EU.”

People’s March organiser Kaz Llewellyn said they would be applying ‘relentless pressure on the government…to make then listen’.

“The campaign will show that the ‘will of the people’ is changing and that remaining in the EU is definitely on the table,” said Llewellyn.