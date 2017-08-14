Jackpot City- A Scam or Safe?

ExPats that like to gamble will probably recognize Jackpot City, an online casino which started at around the same time as most, older casino brands. However, new players to the online gaming world will want to know if Jackpot City is safe. Jackpot City was founded back in 1998 and it has survived all the changes within the iGaming marketplace since then. On its own, this shows that this is a casino driven with professional knowledge. Jackpot City is indeed a genuine online casino as evidenced by a number of factors. Firstly, there is the gaming license issued by Malta which ensures that the online casino is legitimate. Malta is about the same as Gibraltar, as far as respected gaming authorities are concerned, and are considered the best and safest. There are also auditing rules set in place that the casino should meet in order to be recognised in the gaming industry. In this case, the brand makes use of eCogra to ensure fairness of payouts and operations.

All Jackpot City games and slots possess some of the best game graphics and audio sounds around today in the gaming industry. This on its own demonstrates how it works in tandem with major software providers. Playing at Jackpot City is a pleasant experience as there aren’t many hiccups which could affect one’s gaming thrill. The sheer numbers of gamers who prefer placing their bets at Jackpot City bears testimony to this remarkable casino and of course to its safety.

When it comes to payment and withdrawal processing, Jackpot City is reliable and dependable, with fast processing time for payouts. Jackpot City has over 10 methods in which you can deposit and cash out including the most popular methods in the industry today like PayPal, Credit cards, Wire transfer and Bitcoin. Upon registration, Jackpot City will ask for your personal information so as to limit and discourage future problems with regards to cash outs. All the provided information has to be verifiable to iron out any potential fraud.

A quick look at a few online communities shows that tons of players choose to gamble at Jackpot City and when it comes to welcome bonuses, Jackpot City definitely stands tall. Upon registration, the very first bonus is a 100% match up of up to $/€/£ 200. You can also get a 100% match up of $/€/£ 300 when you are looking to further your online casino journey. Like all other casinos, the welcome bonuses are subject to specifications. Jackpot City requires you to bet the required match up bonus for at least 50 times before you can cash out your welcome bonus.

Jackpot City has an advanced 24/7 live chat support centre. The support centre has an impressive 100% response rate. Jackpot City also has a customer query email and a hotline available 24 hours a day where you can get any clarifications if you run into a problem. This free service number caters mostly for customers from different parts of the world but UK customers are also able to use the line. For assistance, the casino supports over 10 languages which makes it quite convenient to get in touchs.

Jackpot City allows its players to try games for free on standard web play. You can try any game offered by Jackpot City online for free and once you are satisfied you will proceed to play for real money.

Jackpot City is truly a wonderful casino to enjoy playing your favourite casino games. The online casino may well have received varied views from players, but evidence really suggests that this is an authentic and safe casino to place your bets. The casino is licensed y authority gambling boards, has strict rules adhering to international gaming standards, offers great bonuses, outstanding jackpots and has a convenient live 24/7 chat centre.