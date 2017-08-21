Armed police shoot man wearing ‘suicide belt’ in Spain

UPDATE: Man shot dead confirmed as suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan-born, who officers believe was the driver in last week’s Barcelona terror attack.

ARMED police have ‘shot a man wearing a suicide belt’ in Subirats, some 30km west of Barcelona.

Catalan cops confirmed an ‘incident’ was underway in the town, which sits on the outskirts of Barcelona.

It comes after people reported a suspicious person in the area to police.

Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police force, tweeted: “4:39pm: Police operation in progress at Subirats. Spread only official information.”

The man was wearing a belt of explosives attached to his body, according to Spanish media outlet SERCat.

More to follow…