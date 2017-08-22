‘NOT SATISFIED’: Irish PM says UK approach to Brexit negotiations ‘unrealistic’ and ‘lacking in clarity’

IRISH Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has blasted the UK’s approach to Brexit negotiations for being ‘unrealistic’.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the newly elected PM said not enough progress has been made during the talks to open up discussions to trade this autumn.

He admitted that some progress had been made around the question of the Irish border – which he insists must remain open after the UK leaves the EU – but said more needed to be done before talks could be broadened out.

“We’re not satisfied with the progress that has been made so far,” Varadkar said. “We hope more progress can be made, but to date progress has not been sufficient.”

It comes a day after Slovenian Prime Minister Milo Celar said a lack of progress meant the European Council would block any decision to open up the talks to include trade – something which businesses are eager to see amid fears of a ‘cliff edge’ if agreements aren’t in place in time.

Varadkar went on to say during his interview this morning that he was ‘confused and puzzled’ about the UK’s position.

He said it was as if Britain wants all the benefits of being in the EU without paying any of the costs or holding any responsibilities towards the bloc.

“That’s not a realistic position,” he said. “What trade agreement does the U.K. want with the EU? At the moment, they have the best trade deal imaginable. What are these better deals the U.K. really wants from Europe and other countries? Some more clarity would be helpful.”