Malaga airport’s Terminal 2 to receive €8.4 million upgrade

AENA has opened bidding for a contract to renew Malaga airport’s second terminal.

The works will cost at least €8.4 million and must have an execution period of around 20 months.

Companies interested in the job have until September 19 to present their proposals.

Once the deadline expires, AENA will analyse the different offers and award the work.

The remodeling of the terminal will range from the renovation of pavements and false ceilings to the renovation of air-conditioning and fire-fighting facilities and the improvement of toilets.

AENA said in a statement: “The execution of these works, which will be programmed in such a way to affect as little as possible the normal operations of the airport, will mean an important improvement in the facilities of the T2 and will allow us to optimize the quality of the service that is provided to the passengers.

“It is an important moment of expansion in the activity of the airport, with an accumulated growth of 12.1% only in the first seven months of this year. ”

The T2 was designed by Ricardo Bofill’s architectural studio and was officially inaugurated on November 30, 1991, after more than three years of work.