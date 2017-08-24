WATCH: Confrontation on Costa del Sol after driver snaps photos of double-parking offender

LAST UPDATED: 24 Aug, 2017 @ 14:19
THIS is the moment two drivers almost came to blows in a double-parking row on the Costa del Sol. 

The clip shows drivers beeping furiously as THREE double-parked cars are blocking the road adjacent to the A-7 in Sabinillas.

After some 15 minutes, the drivers pull away, with one of the ‘offenders’ parking into a bay that has become vacant outside the Sabadell bank.

But a man who was forced to wait a quarter of an hour refused to let the incident go.

He can be seen pulling up ahead before getting out and approaching the woman to take pictures of her vehicle.

The woman chases the man to his car where the two have a spat before they both storm off and go their separate ways.

 

