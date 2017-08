A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a young girl off a balcony in Marbella.

She is thought to have been pushed over while defending herself from a sexual assault.

The girl, who suffered a pelvic fracture and whose age is unknown, is recovering at Costa del Sol hospital.

The shocking events took place in Calle Aries in Nueva Andalucia.

Policia Nacional and local police continue their investigations.