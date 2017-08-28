Brexit campaigners British In Europe slam UK government after deportation row

CAMPAIGNERS hoping to maintain existing citizens’ rights post-Brexit have blasted the Home Office after deportation orders were wrongly sent to up to 100 EU citizens in Britain.
British in Europe and the 3 Million wrote to European Commission negotiators to voice concern at ‘UK maladministration’ as talks resume with the UK government in Brussels.
They also called on European Commission negotiators to ‘focus closely on this issue’ during talks with Brexit Secretary David Davis.
“If serious errors like this can be made whilst the UK is still administering a system based on EU freedom of movement rights, what is likely to happen when it is running its own system, having ‘taken control again’?” the letter reads.
The 3 Million, which represents the rights of EU nationals in the UK, also announced it opposes the UK government’s offer of a new ‘settled status’ for EU citizens.
The group is concerned the new category could affect EU citizens’ right to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.
“Recently, the UK drastically reduced the appeal rights of those affected by adverse immigration decisions, save in the case of EU citizens whose appeal rights were protected by European law,” said the letter.
“Settled status would mean the application of complex UK immigration law procedures to all 3 million, the loss of their existing rights and no guarantees that serious errors, similar to the letters sent last week, won’t happen again.”
Deportation of 100 people in error is the least of the worries, when a million skilled EU workers in the UK see their future outside Britain (KPMG report). The UK is heading for a massive brain drain. What great things Brexit has achieved.
There is now a glimmer of hope. The statement by Keir Starmer today, backed by Jeremy Corbyn, clearly says the single market and customs union will be pursued by a labour government. Obviously meaning freedom of movement will continue, along with abiding by the ECJ rulings.
Although meant to be a temporary extension of Brexit, it’s easy to read between the lines and see the whole sorry mess kicked into touch once and if, a labour party gains power.
So remainers, you now know which side your bread could be buttered if your cross goes in the right box.
God help the UK if ever the extremist orbyn gets in power! However I have to agree with him that the UK shouls remain within the single market and customs union. In other words return to the common market BUT, and it is a very big BUT, we cannot, and will not, be ruled by Europe. Surely we can arrange a free trade area without a political union and without being forced to accept anyone, even those with criminal records, entering our country. Long live Brexit with sensible agreement from both sides. If Europe would get on with the job of negotiating rather than trying to extract an unjustifiable “divorce” settlement from us, then both sides can benefit.