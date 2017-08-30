EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tells UK to start ‘negotiating seriously’

THE EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has urged the UK to ‘start negotiating seriously’.

Michel Barnier said his team needed clarification from Brexit Secretary David Davis on key points as their third round of talks began in Brussels.

The rights of 1.2 million British expats, including 300,000 living in Spain, as well as 3.4 million EU residents in the UK are top of negotiators’ list of concerns.

Barnier said: “We need UK positions on all separation issues. We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations.

“And the sooner we remove the ambiguity the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and to a transitional period.”

It comes after campaigners slammed the Home Office after deportation orders were wrongly sent to up to 100 EU citizens in Britain.