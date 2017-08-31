Palma Port Authority could be hit with fine of €45,000 over molten plastic waste

Ca’n Pere Antoni beach stripped of coveted Blue Flag as a result of burned plastic

PALMA Port Authority faces a fine of up to €45,000 over the alleged illegal use of burned plastic in building works.

But campaigners have criticised the penalty against the port and the Tirme incinerator as too weak and demanded the pair are forced to clean up nearby beaches where molten slags have washed ashore.

The Olive Press understands 60,000 tonnes of the waste has fed into waters around the port.

A spokesperson for the environment department told the Olive Press this week it believed an offence may have been committed.

“The Port Authority and Tirme have used the molten slags without authorisation,” she said.

Last week, it was revealed that Ca’n Pere Antoni beach had been stripped of its coveted Blue Flag as a result of burned plastic washing ashore.