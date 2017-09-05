Donald Trump scarecrow erected in Michael Douglas’s Mallorca mansion orchard

HE’S taken on North Korea, Russia and the entire US media, but Donald Trump has a new enemy…in Mallorca.

A scarecrow bearing the US president’s face has been planted in an orchard at S’Estaca, the mansion owned by Michael Douglas.

Trump’s distinctive hair do is brought vividly to life, with a wig perched on top of the Republican leader’s frowning features.

And while it’s unclear who erected the Worzel Gummidge-esque statue, the world’s most powerful man now has to contend with marauding birds around Valldemossa.

Douglas, who has owned S’Estaca since 1989, is a proud Democrat who has donated money to Barack Obama and is in favour of gun control.

His luxury 11-bedroom mansion is currently on sale for €36.5 million after he and Catherine Zeta Jones dropped their asking price by around €7 million last year, the Olive Press has revealed.

It is hoped the Trump scarecrow, which comes complete with a Stars and Stripes tie, can scare off birds devouring the tomatoes around him.

It might also get used as target practice for local hunters practicing their aim.