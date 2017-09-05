Donald Trump scarecrow erected in Michael Douglas’s Mallorca mansion orchard

US president lookalike planted in S’Estaca gardens

HE’S taken on North Korea, Russia and the entire US media, but Donald Trump has a new enemy…in Mallorca.

A scarecrow bearing the US president’s face has been planted in an orchard at S’Estaca, the mansion owned by Michael Douglas.

Trump’s distinctive hair do is brought vividly to life, with a wig perched on top of the Republican leader’s frowning features.

And while it’s unclear who erected the Worzel Gummidge-esque statue, the world’s most powerful man now has to contend with marauding birds around Valldemossa.

Douglas, who has owned S’Estaca since 1989, is a proud Democrat who has donated money to Barack Obama and is in favour of gun control.

His luxury 11-bedroom mansion is currently on sale for €36.5 million after he and Catherine Zeta Jones dropped their asking price by around €7 million last year, the Olive Press has revealed.

It is hoped the Trump scarecrow, which comes complete with a Stars and Stripes tie, can scare off birds devouring the tomatoes around him.

It might also get used as target practice for local hunters practicing their aim.

