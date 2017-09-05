Esporles is a hidden Mallorca gem, writes Olive Press property expert Amanda Butler

ESPORLES is a pretty mountain village sitting in a valley on the south side of the Tramuntana mountain range, in the western part of Mallorca.

In the past it was a centre for the island’s textile industry, which flourished due to the abundant source of water flowing down from the mountains.

This gorgeous village retains much of its original charm with typical stone-faced houses and winding streets and, although the torrent is still running, no industry remains.

It’s now populated with locals working in Palma and a thriving international community enjoying the country surroundings while being just 20 minutes away from the capital.

There are numerous cafes, shops and services, as well as an outdoor fruit, vegetable and flower market.

As is usual in Mallorca, the village church is the dominant architectural feature of the village, with the main road taking you through the Tramuntana to the north-west coastline.

Close by lies the beautiful manor house La Granja, which is open to the public, with extensive beautiful gardens showcasing an era of times gone by. The nearest access point to the sea is Port de Canonge just 5-10 minutes north, which is worth a drive, despite the long, winding single-track road.

Hot Property of the Week

Stylish Country Estate with Equestrian Facilities – Esporles

Originally dating back to 1357, this beautiful designer home is only a five-minute walk to the village, yet it offers complete privacy and tranquillity in 20,000 sqm of land bordering a protected green zone. Comprising 1,000 sqm of build area it offers five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four living areas, open-plan kitchen, library, bodega and office. Extensive green lawns, flower and herbaceous borders and organic fruit and vegetable gardens surround the house, where there is also a salt-water pool, gym, sauna, horse arena and stables.

Furthermore, there is a three-car garage, laundry and storage, as well as four other buildings offering scope for further development, as well as a rental license. Viewing is highly recommended for the discerning. Ref: 17001 Price €7.9m

