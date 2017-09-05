Woman caught up in Wayne Rooney drink-driving scandal is looking for ‘sugar daddy’ to fund her Marbella and Ibiza holidays

THE young woman caught up in the Wayne Rooney drink-driving scandal is openly looking for ‘sugar daddy’ to fund her Marbella and Ibiza holidays and says she wants to be ‘financially dominated’.

Laura Simpson, 29, is a member of seekingarrangement.com, a dating site which helps millions of ‘sugar daddies’ and ‘sugar mommas’ find ‘mutually beneficial relationships on their terms’.

The party girl’s ‘sugar baby’ profile says she is as a slim, high school-educated regional sales and lettings manager in Manchester who is looking for a ‘luxury lifestyle’.

Her profile also states that she expects her sugar daddy to spend up to €6,500 a month to maintain her desired lifestyle.

“I am hard working, with plenty of time for fun which can be something outdoorsy, not scared of dirt, but I am definitely a bit of a doll [and] like getting dressed up, going to enjoy nice food, wine and good company.”

She adds that holidays are essential.

“They play a big part of my life… Dubai, Marbella and Ibiza being the usual spots.”

The mother-of-one has been member of the dating site since August 16 of this year and was last online last Saturday.

It comes she became the centre of Wayne Rooney’s drink driving scandal.

The newly retired England footballer was found driving her car after a night out on Thursday night when he was pulled over by police.

Simpson claimed she and Rooney shared a kiss and a hug but said nothing else happened.

She also claimed one of the Rooney’s friends had approached her and said: “You know Wayne likes the look of you and wants to go somewhere with you.”

Single mum Laura said her only regret about her night with the footballer was that police cut their evening short by stopping them as he drove her VW convertible.

Defiant Laura insists she has nothing to apologise for and that it was Wayne who pursued her.

Coleen, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, is now said to be considering a divorce that could see her walk away with more than €70 million.