Marbella mayor revokes Sisu hotel’s music license and vows crackdown on ‘loutish tourism’ as at least TEN businesses threaten to leave Puerto Banus

MARBELLA mayor Angeles Muñoz has revoked the Sisu hotel’s music license.

It means the upmarket hotel, a favourite for celebs and TOWIE stars, will no longer be able to host its popular champagne and pool parties that has made it one of the most profitable businesses on the Costa del Sol.

It comes after years of complaints from neighbours who filed an astonishing 700 denuncias against the hotel, which were ignored by PSOE mayor Jose Bernal.

In fact the outgoing leadership had granted up to 33 special licenses for Sisu this summer to cater for its pool parties.

The license revoke comes after owners of the hotel brand released CCTV footage of a terrifying gangland style attack which saw a masked individual set fire to the establishment before throwing in a live hand grenade for good measure.

Sisu is said to be just the beginning for newly reinstated Muñoz, who met with local police in Puerto Banus yesterday to launch a crackdown on ‘loutish tourism’ which is said to have tarnished the town’s image.

She promised it would be an absolute priority to provide areas such as Puerto Banus and other areas of Marbella with an increased police presence.

“Security is a priority in Marbella and we all have to take care of it and empower it,” said the mayor, adding that the priority of her government will be ‘to improve the image citizens have of the Local Police.’

“Marbella has a very good Local Police and the fact that at some point there has been dysfunction has not been for lack of professionalism, which is absolute, but due to management,” she said.

Angeles Muñoz, who was accompanied by Local Police chief Javier Martín, reaffirmed her commitment to providing more resources to the force in her budget.

The mayor’s remarks came a day after councilors from Commerce and Nueva Andalucía, José Eduardo Díaz and Cristóbal Garre, met with representatives of the Association of Businessmen and Merchants of Puerto Banús (AcoBanús).

Together they announced the creation of a monitoring committee to ‘improve the security, cleanliness and image of the area’.

Councilor Cristóbal Garre said that the current situation has had a negative impact on sales, especially during the last year.

He said it has become so bad that at least ten firms are considering leaving Puerto Banus to find a new location.

“An urgent response must be given from the Town Hall,” he said.