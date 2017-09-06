ONE BAG ONLY: Ryanair has changed its hand luggage policy and customers are NOT happy

PASSENGERS flying on Ryanair will no longer be allowed two small bags on board unless they are willing to pay for it.
The Dublin-based carrier said it made the decision as flights are being stalled due to a lack of space in overhead lockers.
From November 1 those travelling on the low-budget airline will only be able to carry a bag no larger than 35cm x 20cm x 20cm on board, with larger wheelie bags being placed in the hold free of charge.
The luggage drop-off will take place at the boarding gate instead of at check-in.
Urgh so women with handbags will be charged for the carry on luggage. But men won't as they don't tend to use handbags. There'll be war.
— Dr Jennifer Kavanagh (@quiatimet) September 6, 2017
Only priority customers, who pay £5 to £6 extra, will continue to be able to keep two bags with them on the aircraft.
Chief marketing officer for Ryanair Kenny Jacobs said he hopes the changes will ‘eliminate flight delays’ caused by not having sufficient overhead cabin space on busy flights, as ‘too many customers are availing of the improved two free carry-on bags service’.
The company claims 97% of flights in August had high hand luggage loads, leading to lags in boarding.
We are being penalised by your policy change yet you state customers are getting a BETTER deal
— Darren Little (@WDWMrWomble) September 6, 2017
Mr Jacobs added: “These bag policy changes will cost Ryanair over 50million (£46million) per annum in reduced checked bag fees.
“However, we believe offering bigger bags at reduced fees will encourage more customers to consider checking in a bag, which will reduce the high volume of customers we have with two carry-on bags at the boarding gates, which is causing flight delays due to large numbers of gate bag and cabin bag offloads.”
The policy change was notified AFTER the flights purchased, so why are we not entitled to add priority boarding at the BOOKING price…
— Darren Little (@WDWMrWomble) September 6, 2017
The changes will apply to all existing and future bookings from November 1.
Meanwhile, customers reacting online have been left less than impressed by the changes.
I travel monthly with Ryanair, yet now I will have extra wait time each flight waiting for a small wheelie bag to come through at baggage
— Katie (@89Grant) September 6, 2017
Some have labelled the move as sexist, as women won’t be able to board with a handbag and their small luggage bag.
Other frequent flyers have complained that they now have to wait for the luggage at reclaim, which will delay their future journeys.
People love to slag off Ryanair, sometimes with justification. In this instance passengers have themselves to blame. The “small” bag is supposed to be stowed under the seat in front of you (where your feet would go) But of course, selfish slobs stow it in the overhead lockers along with their “wheelie” bag/case, because they want their comfort AND their extra bag. Thus ensuring a lack of space for legitimate luggage. We’ve witnessed this behaviour on every flight since Ryanair introduced the policy.
Also, the extra bag, really intended as a sop to the duty-free trade, has grown in many instances to be a fairly hefty lump, a long way from a handbag. Boarding staff, probably to avoid hassle, are tending to turn a blind eye and simply make a couple of dozen punters, give up their cases to go in the hold “for free”. So there you are, back on the old carousel on arrival, even though you may have complied with the rules yourself.
Pay the extra few pounds for priority boarding instead of moaning or fly BA at a much higher price.
I have seeen passenger boarding with wheely bags and a holdall. Its these people you need to blame for abusing the 2 bags. Its like the families with children who didnt book (pay for)seats together then get on board and give stewardess grief because they are not sat together.
You get what you pay for!