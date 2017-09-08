Mallorca industrial zone regeneration held up by EU safety regulations

Authoritiestrying to ascertain if site should be named a protected ‘Place Of Cultural Interest’

THE planned reconversion of a Mallorca industrial zone has been hit by EU safety regulations.

According to Brussels guidelines, the number of people living within a certain distance of factories with butane canisters must be limited following a fatal accident in Italy in the 1970s.

Emergency technicians are now assessing how the Brussels directives could affect the electricity plant in Alcudia, which the Balearic Islands’ government hopes to reclaim.

Authorities are also trying to ascertain if the site should be named a protected ‘Place Of Cultural Interest’.