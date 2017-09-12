WATCH: Drunk Brit put in chokehold by ‘hero’ on Ryanair flight from Spain

A 22-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of common assault and being drunk on an aircraft after the police were called.

THIS is the moment a drunk passenger is put in a chokehold on a Ryanair flight – sparking cheers from other travellers.

The 22-year-old man from Dagenham was arrested on suspicion of common assault and being drunk on an aircraft after the police were called when the flight touched down at Luton Airport at 11pm.

The drunk man had been causing problems throughout the two-hour flight, including singing loudly with his headphones on and being a general nuisance to the other passengers on the flight.

He pushed past a member of staff before saying: “Get out of my face.”

This was the point for the grey-haired man jumped out of his seat and sprang into action.

He put the man into a powerful chokehold for a few seconds before the passenger slumped to the floor unconscious.

The rest of the people on the flight then break into spontaneous applause as he overpowers the disruptive passenger before shouting: "Citizen's arrest!"

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called to attend Luton Airport arrivals at 11pm on June 30 following reports of a passenger acting aggressively on an inbound flight.

“He was taken into police custody and dealt with by way of simple caution.”