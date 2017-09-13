Threesome is number-one sexual fantasy for Balearic Islands’ lovers, new report shows

More than three-quarters of those surveyed have sex at least once a week

LAST UPDATED: 13 Sep, 2017 @ 16:11
HAVING a threesome is the number-one sexual fantasy for Balearic residents, a new survey reveals.

A menage-a-trois was chosen by 37.3% as the amorous act they would most like to take part in, although only 18.7% of people surveyed said they had tried it.

THREE’S A CROWD?: Menage-a-trois Balearic residents’ No.1 fantasy

The Barometer Control: Young Spaniards and Sex 2017 also revealed that 76% of Balearic residents had sex at least once a week, with 9.3% getting it on every day.

Some 30% said they would like to make love every day, with 24% of islanders also stating a preference for sexual roleplaying.

 

