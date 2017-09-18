British holidaymaker in intensive care after being found unconscious on Mallorca street

Father of one found with serious head injuries and collapsed lung

A BRITISH holidaymaker is in intensive care after being found unconscious on a Mallorca street.

Alex Green from Manchester was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for blood on the brain, fractures to his cheeks, nose and eye sockets, and broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The father of one arrived in Mallorca in Friday with friends and family to celebrate his stag do in the party town.

Within six hours of arriving, the 26-year-old firefighter went missing from the group while stepping away to use the toilets.

Many of the 25 people in his group went searching for Alex, and eventually received a call that he was found unconscious in the street.

He remains in intensive care after being put into an induced coma and undergoing surgeries.

Friend Scott Cash said of the incident, “No one has got a clue what has happened to him. From what we can gather there was no CCTV where he was found. The group of us are very shaken. We just want him to get better.”

Alex’s fiancée, Rebecca Thorpe, has flown over to be with him during his recovery. “We just can’t stop crying, but he’s amazing. We’ve got a two-year-old, we just want to get him home,” said Rebecca.

Friends and family have set up fundraising page to support Alex’s rising medical bills.

He is currently in stable condition but will be recovering in Mallorca a while longer.