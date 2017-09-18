WATCH: ‘Michael Douglas’ pulled over and grilled by Spanish cops in new Porsche

IS this is the moment superstar Michael Douglas was pulled over and grilled by police in Spain over a ‘dodgy’ number plate?

The clip apparently shows the Hollywood actor being pulled over by two motorbike cops and booked for a driving offence – with the star arguing with them on a main road, in Palma, Mallorca, over the plate which they didn’t think was real.

The Olive Press reader who shot the video, had been amazed when she and her partner, a local Spaniard, saw the man pulled over as they waited at a traffic lights.

The British holidaymaker claims she is 99.9% sure the silver-haired figure is the Hollywood icon, who is currently selling a €36.5 million home on the island.

“I did a double take straight away and told my partner to stop and started filming as soon as I saw him,” she told the Olive Press.

“I couldn’t believe it, they were clearly arguing about the number plates and he was obviously getting booked for the offence.

“He did not look happy and was quite confused.

“It’s probably because you have to change all foreign number plates within a month of arriving in Mallorca.”

The footage, plus a few photos, were shot on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed to the Olive Press that the driver did not have the correct paperwork and that he was fined €500, but would not give his name.

He paid half the fine on the spot.

However they claimed the driver was German and that they could not comment further.

