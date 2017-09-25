The ‘prettiest village in Spain’ is a perfect spot for a Mallorca home 

OFTEN referred to as the ‘Prettiest village in Spain’, Fornalutx is located on the northwest of Mallorca, nestled high up the Tramuntana mountain range overlooking the picturesque Sóller valley.

The pretty cobbled streets, traditional stone façades, and red tiled roofs have been well maintained creating one of the most beautiful and best-preserved villages in Spain, having received awards for conservation since the 1980s.

Renowned for its orange and lemon groves, the warm afternoon breeze lifting through the Soller valley combines to provide a heavenly sensory experience.

Originally an Arab farmstead dating back over 1,000 years its current unspoilt form started taking shape in the 13th century after the Spanish conquests.

The population has of course steadily grown with an expanding international community, particularly with the opening of the Soller Tunnel, but it still remains small and refreshingly quaint.

The traditional beauty attracts thousands of visitors every year. The town hall stands out in the centre with a 17th century defence tower.

The church was built in 1639 with a mixture of its original gothic features and baroque renovations creating a striking blend.

Fornalutx is a mecca for hikers and bikers with numerous walking trails enabling stunning views of olive and orange groves climbing ever higher until they reach the pine-clad foothills of Puig Major., and views through to the sea beyond towards The Port of Soller.

There are a number of terrace restaurants and bars where you can sit back and a handful of local shops.

There are plenty more facilities in Soller just 2 km down delightfully small winding roads and sweet smelling orange groves.

PROPERTY OF THE WEEK

Spacious stone-faced village house with panoramic mountain views. A large entrance hall welcomes you to the heart of the home with a huge dining table which leads up into the lounge. A fully-fitted kitchen comes with a family dining area.

This opens out onto a large terrace with al-fresco dining and seating area. On the first floor the Master Bedroom incorporates a dressing room and bathroom with shower and bath, with 3 further bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, one en-suite. There is also a guest house and games room.

Other features include a fireplace, wooden floors, tiled floors, covered terraces, CCQ, central heating, carport, citrus trees, a guest apartment and spectacular mountain views.